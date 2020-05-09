Travel Instagram Story 16

Make standout vertical stories with bold brush strokes and clean typography. This minimal promo template showcases your photos in a smooth slideshow while painted textures frame your headlines. Customize colors, fonts, and two text fields, then swap in your images for a polished story-ready ad. The fluid paint reveals and vibrant duotone look deliver instant impact on social feeds. Perfect for quick announcements, brand updates, or lifestyle highlights—fast to edit and easy to repurpose across campaigns.