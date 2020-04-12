Travel Instagram Story 3
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Bring your memories to life with a cozy, polaroid-style story. This vertical slideshow features a parchment paper backdrop, layered scrapbook aesthetics, and smooth slide-in animations. Add your photos, edit two text areas, and fine-tune frame color, border thickness, and background tones to match your brand or mood. Light-leak accents add cinematic warmth while the layout keeps your images front and center. Ideal for travel recaps, lifestyle updates, promos, and daily reels where authenticity and nostalgia shine.
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