Travel Instagram Story 4

Turn your vertical story into a striking promo. This template combines bold brush strokes, a clean centered frame, animated titles and a background image slideshow for instant impact. Customize headline and supporting text, swap in your photos, and fine-tune colors for the background, strokes, frame and arrow cue. Smooth paint-reveal transitions and an optional swipe indicator make it ideal for short social ads, announcements and offers. Optimized for 9:16 story placements, it’s a fast, modern way to grab attention across Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.