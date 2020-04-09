Travel Instagram Story 6

Make your next vertical promo stand out with a clean, modern story slideshow. This template pairs full-screen imagery with bold, centered text panels and a subtle swipe cue for action. Easily replace images, edit headlines, choose your fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth camera moves and gentle transitions keep the focus on your message while maintaining an elegant, minimal vibe. Perfect for social stories, quick highlights, and teaser content—polished, flexible, and ready to post in minutes.