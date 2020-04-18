Travel Instagram Story 12
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Create scroll-stopping story videos with a minimalist, vertical slideshow built for promos. This template pairs bold typography with smooth slide transitions, subtle camera drift on photos, and a clear CTA button with swipe indicators. Customize three image scenes, headline, sublines, URL, fonts, and colors. A dark, high-contrast palette keeps content crisp and readable across Instagram Stories, Reels, Shorts, and TikTok. Ideal for brand highlights, announcements, product or destination showcases—anything that benefits from clean, modern storytelling.
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