Travel Instagram Story 12

Create scroll-stopping story videos with a minimalist, vertical slideshow built for promos. This template pairs bold typography with smooth slide transitions, subtle camera drift on photos, and a clear CTA button with swipe indicators. Customize three image scenes, headline, sublines, URL, fonts, and colors. A dark, high-contrast palette keeps content crisp and readable across Instagram Stories, Reels, Shorts, and TikTok. Ideal for brand highlights, announcements, product or destination showcases—anything that benefits from clean, modern storytelling.