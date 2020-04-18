Travel Instagram Story 7

Create punchy vertical stories with a clean, minimal circle slideshow. This template highlights your images inside a bold circular frame, supported by animated title banners and playful geometric accents. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, then swap in your photos for an instant promo. Smooth radial transitions keep the pace dynamic while maintaining a modern flat-design aesthetic. Perfect for quick ads, event highlights, and product teasers across social media, this story-ready format helps you stand out fast.