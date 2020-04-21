Travel Instagram Story 13

Showcase your visuals with a clean, minimalist Instagram Story. This vertical slideshow features a warm paper-texture backdrop, a tidy photo grid, and elegant typography. Easily replace images, edit two text blocks, and fine-tune colors for background, text, and frames. Toggle the swipe arrow for a clear call to action. Smooth slide-ins and staggered reveals keep the flow polished and engaging. Perfect for travel recaps, lifestyle moments, product teases, and event highlights—delivered in a story-ready 9:16 format that’s quick to customize and on-brand.