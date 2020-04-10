Travel Instagram Story 1

Build polished vertical stories with a clean, geometric aesthetic. This minimal template layers translucent circles and curved wipes over your images, keeping headlines and calls-to-action front and center. Customize colors, opacity, borders, fonts, and timing to match your brand. Smooth, seamless motion makes it ideal for fast promos, announcements, or product highlights. Optimized for 9:16, it’s a natural fit for stories and short-form feeds. Drop in your visuals, tweak the look, and export a standout slideshow-style promo in minutes.