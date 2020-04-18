Travel Instagram Story 11

Showcase your content in a polished vertical story built for fast social impact. This template blends bold, minimal typography with cinematic brush stroke reveals and a split-screen photo layout. Smooth camera drift adds movement to each image while a subtle arrow icon hints at swipe interaction. Ideal for promos, announcements, and highlight reels, it keeps focus on your message with a dark, high-contrast palette. Easily replace images and edit three text areas to match your brand. Make compelling stories that look professional and on-trend in minutes.