Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Christmas Story 3
Created by themediastock
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3videos
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Spread the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Story template. Customize it with your festive photos and messages, framed by the enchanting glow of Christmas flower bokeh. It's perfect for heartwarming greetings delivered right to your audience's mobile screens. Snowfall and Christmas lights add to the charm, creating a memorable video that embodies the spirit of Yuletide.
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
By starlight_motion
9s
1
5
7
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
By starlight_motion
9s
1
8
9
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
By 12artlife12
6s
8
3
9
Magnetize your audience with an electric swirl of creativity in our Cartoon Energy Vortex Intro. Your logo bursts onto the scene from the grasp of a lightning-charged vortex, customizable to align with your brand identity. Ramp up the colors, pick your fonts, and make your tagline sizzle. This high-definition spectacle is ready to bolt out as your next great YouTube intro or the striking start to your video project.
By starlight_motion
9s
1
4
8
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
By starlight_motion
9s
1
6
7
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
By starlight_motion
9s
1
3
8
Elevate your Black Friday marketing with a video as confident and clean as your offers. Black Friday Bold Title combines sleek minimalism with powerful typography to give your promotions an edge. This template provides the perfect canvas for your sales messages and allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, making your campaign material the star of any display.
By motionsparrow
9s
2
5
7
Captivate your audience with this Tennis Motion Opener. Dynamic 3D visuals and fresh typography create the perfect opener for your sports-related content. Fully customizable, it's set to promote clubs, tournaments, or training sessions with style and vigor.
By hushahir
7s
1
5
24
This festive story just got a vertical lift! Transform your mobile content with the Thanksgiving Story template, featuring customizable cartoon pumpkins, retro hats, pop-art mushrooms, and cheerful turkeys. The vertical format ensures your message stands tall and proud, just like a Thanksgiving Day parade float!
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help