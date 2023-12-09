Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Story 2 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Story 2

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Christmas
Festive
Snow
Greeting Card
1.9Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a cozy, vertical Christmas photo card. This festive slideshow layers your images in Polaroid-style frames over a rustic wood backdrop, with gentle snowfall, pine branches, ribbon accents, bows and glowing string lights. It’s perfect for greetings, highlights, and memories in story format. Update headlines and captions, drop in your photos, adjust colors, and export a polished holiday greeting in minutes. Ideal for brands, families, events, and social posts seeking an elegant, festive touch.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us