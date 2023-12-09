Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Story 1 - Original - Poster image

Christmas Story 1

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Story video
Snow
922exports
rating
Share a warm, festive message with this elegant Christmas greeting story. A lush wreath frames your headline while gentle snow falls and string lights glow. Drop in your photos with Polaroid-style frames, customize the colors and fonts, and craft a heartfelt vertical video in minutes. Ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook stories, this cozy design blends floral greenery, ornaments, and a tasteful ribbon bow for classic holiday charm. Perfect for families, brands, or creators who want a polished, eye-catching seasonal post.
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Pack (5)
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Christmas Story 1
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Christmas Story 1 Original theme video
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Christmas Story 2 Original theme video
Christmas Story 3
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Christmas Story 3 Original theme video
Christmas Story 4
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Christmas Story 4 Original theme video
Christmas Story 5
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Christmas Story 5 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us