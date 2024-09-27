en
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Sketch Intro

2K
6-15s
Landscape
Hand
Paint
Draw
Cartoon
Outline
Modern
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Sketch Intro - Original - Poster image
tarazz profile image
Created by tarazz
53exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1video
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Captivate your audience with the Sketch Intro template, a journey from sketch to reality. Watch as a hand draws the contours of a rectangle that evolves into a 3D shape, seamlessly transitioning to reveal your logo. Ideal for a dynamic intro, this video template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and add your own images or videos, culminating in a powerful brand showcase.
