Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Universal Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Universal Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 4 images · 6 texts · 5 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
77.7Kexports
rating
Elevate your music with a clean, modern audio visualizer that reacts in real time to any track. A glowing circular spectrum frames your cover art while artist and song titles stay crisp and legible. Tweak colors, glow and background, pick your preferred shape, and dial in beat sensitivity for perfect results. Designed for labels, producers and creators, this minimal visualizer keeps the focus on your sound with energetic, beat‑synced motion. Just upload your audio and artwork, set your palette, and export a polished visual for social, YouTube, or promo use.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us