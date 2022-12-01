Universal Visualizer

Elevate your music with a clean, modern audio visualizer that reacts in real time to any track. A glowing circular spectrum frames your cover art while artist and song titles stay crisp and legible. Tweak colors, glow and background, pick your preferred shape, and dial in beat sensitivity for perfect results. Designed for labels, producers and creators, this minimal visualizer keeps the focus on your sound with energetic, beat‑synced motion. Just upload your audio and artwork, set your palette, and export a polished visual for social, YouTube, or promo use.