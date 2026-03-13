Universal Visualizer - Square

Bring your tracks to life with a bold, square music visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum surrounds your cover art while a bottom waveform, progress bar, and timer keep viewers engaged. Clean typography highlights artist, title, and label info. Neon accents on a dark backdrop deliver a modern, digital vibe optimized for social posts and channel branding. Fully audio reactive with beat flashes and scale pulsing, it adapts to any genre. Drop in your artwork and song, tweak colors and settings, and export a polished visual ready to share.