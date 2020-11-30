Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Triangle Particles Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Triangle Particles Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 4 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Glow
Audio spectrum
Circular spectrum
5.7Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a refined, neon-lit visualizer. A circular audio spectrum pulses to your beat while triangle particles and light rays bloom around a central ring. Display artist and song details, add your logo, and choose a custom image or video background. The built-in timer and progress bar keep your audience engaged throughout. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and promotional teasers, this elegant digital design is easy to customize and looks great with any genre. Turn your sound into a captivating visual experience in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us