Universal Visualizer - Vertical

Bring your tracks to life with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer. This template features a neon glow, circular spectrum around your cover art, a supporting waveform and clean artist/title fields. Customize colors, background, logos and text, then let the beat drive pulses, flashes and motion. Ideal for Stories, Reels and music promos, it adapts to any genre and length by following your audio. Deliver a polished, high‑impact visual for new releases, teasers or radio edits—fast.