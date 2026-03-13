Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Universal Visualizer Vertical - Original - Poster image

Universal Visualizer - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 4 images · 6 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
15exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer. This template features a neon glow, circular spectrum around your cover art, a supporting waveform and clean artist/title fields. Customize colors, background, logos and text, then let the beat drive pulses, flashes and motion. Ideal for Stories, Reels and music promos, it adapts to any genre and length by following your audio. Deliver a polished, high‑impact visual for new releases, teasers or radio edits—fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Edit
