Modern Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Modern Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Turn any track into a vertical lyric video that pops. This audio‑reactive template displays clean, synced captions over a glowing spectrum ring that pulses to your music. Customize background media, colors, shapes, and logo, then fine‑tune EQ bands, intensity, and beat flashes for the perfect vibe. A footer waveform and timing provide polished context for listeners. Designed for short‑form Story placements, it’s ideal for Reels, TikTok, and teasers. Fast, minimal, and highly legible, this music visualization keeps your lyrics front and center while amplifying your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Themes (9)
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Original
Original
Ice
Ice
Stars
Stars
Golden Boy
Golden Boy
Beach
Beach
Green Forest
Green Forest
Sunset
Sunset
Violet
Violet
Black and White
Black and White
