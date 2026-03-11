Modern Lyrics - Vertical

Turn any track into a vertical lyric video that pops. This audio‑reactive template displays clean, synced captions over a glowing spectrum ring that pulses to your music. Customize background media, colors, shapes, and logo, then fine‑tune EQ bands, intensity, and beat flashes for the perfect vibe. A footer waveform and timing provide polished context for listeners. Designed for short‑form Story placements, it’s ideal for Reels, TikTok, and teasers. Fast, minimal, and highly legible, this music visualization keeps your lyrics front and center while amplifying your sound.