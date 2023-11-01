Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Modern Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
43.3Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with a clean, modern lyric visualizer. This template pairs smooth captions with an audio‑reactive ring spectrum that pulses to your track. Customize background imagery, colors, fonts, and spectrum styling to match your release. Add your logo and footer details for a polished, professional finish. Perfect for single drops, promos, and lyric videos across social platforms. Minimal, elegant design keeps focus on your music and words while delivering dynamic motion that fits any genre or tempo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tarazz
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us