Modern Lyrics - Square

Transform your track into a square lyric video powered by an audio‑reactive visualizer. This clean, modern design showcases large, readable lyrics at center stage, surrounded by a glowing spectrum that pulses to every beat. Add cover art, a logo, and footer details, then fine‑tune frequency ranges, band thickness, and motion intensity. Adjust shapes, colorization, and animation speed to match any genre—from chill to high‑energy. Perfect for social posts, releases, and promo teasers, this template makes your music look as good as it sounds.