Modern Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Modern Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
15exports
rating
Transform your track into a square lyric video powered by an audio‑reactive visualizer. This clean, modern design showcases large, readable lyrics at center stage, surrounded by a glowing spectrum that pulses to every beat. Add cover art, a logo, and footer details, then fine‑tune frequency ranges, band thickness, and motion intensity. Adjust shapes, colorization, and animation speed to match any genre—from chill to high‑energy. Perfect for social posts, releases, and promo teasers, this template makes your music look as good as it sounds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Themes (9)
Original
Original
Edit
Golden Boy
Golden Boy
Edit
Violet
Violet
Edit
Stars
Stars
Edit
Sunset
Sunset
