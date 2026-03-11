Modern Lyrics - Post

Turn your track into a striking lyric visual with a glowing polygon spectrum, kinetic captions, and beat‑synced motion. This portrait post design blends a clean geometric frame with vivid neon energy so your words and music stay front and center. Add your audio, import lyrics, drop in background art or cover, and fine‑tune colors, intensity and shape for your sound. A footer area supports logo and credits, while a small waveform and timer elevate the music feel. Ideal for song teasers, releases and social promos—fast to set up, powerful on playback.