String Theory turns your track into a sleek neon music visualizer. A luminous audio-reactive waveform pulses across a dark digital backdrop while your logo, titles and an optional timer complete the scene. Adjust spectrum bands and thickness, pick your frequency range, fine-tune colors, and enable beat-driven scale for the logo and background. Swap in image or video backgrounds to match your release artwork. Ideal for singles, mix uploads, live sets and channel branding. Fast to set up, endlessly customizable, and made to showcase your sound with style.