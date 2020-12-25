Youtube intro for cooking channel
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String Theory - Original - Poster image

String Theory

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
22.8Kexports
rating
String Theory turns your track into a sleek neon music visualizer. A luminous audio-reactive waveform pulses across a dark digital backdrop while your logo, titles and an optional timer complete the scene. Adjust spectrum bands and thickness, pick your frequency range, fine-tune colors, and enable beat-driven scale for the logo and background. Swap in image or video backgrounds to match your release artwork. Ideal for singles, mix uploads, live sets and channel branding. Fast to set up, endlessly customizable, and made to showcase your sound with style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us