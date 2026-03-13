Universal Visualizer - Post

Showcase your music with a clean, audio‑reactive visualizer designed for social posts. A glowing circular spectrum frames your artwork while a mini waveform, timer, and track details keep viewers engaged. Customize shapes, colors, typography, and branding to match any style or genre. The animation responds to your audio and scales to the full length of your track, making it ideal for artists, labels, and producers announcing new releases or sharing teasers. Upload your cover, logo, and song, then fine‑tune the glow and spectrum for a professional, polished look in minutes.