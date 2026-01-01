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CHAMPION AUTHOR

mocarg

Seasoned Motion Graphics and VFX expert with over 15 years of experience, known for contributions to films like 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' and 'X-Men Apocalypse'. Specializing in dark, energetic, cinematic styles inspired by visually stunning movies and anime. Committed to turning visions into breathtaking visual narratives.
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mocarg's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
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PORTFOLIO
All Hail Sick Beats
By mocarg
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2K
All Hail Sick Beats Original theme video
Gleam
By mocarg
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00:06
Gleam Original theme video
Loop Neon Sign
By mocarg
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00:05
Loop Neon Sign Original theme video
Echospace
By mocarg
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Echospace Original theme video
Digital App Trailer
By mocarg
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2K
00:28
Digital App Trailer Original theme video
Bar Alley
By mocarg
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Bar Alley Original theme video
Impact
By mocarg
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00:07
Impact Original theme video
Classic Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Classic Lyrics - Horizontal New Original theme video
Ancients
By mocarg
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00:08
Ancients Original theme video
Modern Story
By mocarg
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00:07
Modern Story Original theme video
Anime Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Anime Lyrics - Horizontal New Original theme video
Division One
By mocarg
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60fps
00:10
Division One Original theme video
Street Glitch
By mocarg
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60fps
00:10
Street Glitch Original theme video
Classic Visualizer
By mocarg
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Classic Visualizer Original theme video
Infinity Tunnel Background
By mocarg
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2K · 60fps
00:20
Infinity Tunnel Background Original theme video
Space Portal
By mocarg
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00:07
Space Portal Original theme video
Glitch Madness
By mocarg
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00:10
Glitch Madness Original theme video
Top 5 List Horizontal
By mocarg
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00:18
Top 5 List Horizontal Original theme video
Man of Tomorrow 2
By mocarg
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00:10
Man of Tomorrow 2 Original theme video
Neon Sign
By mocarg
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00:05
Neon Sign Original theme video
Terminal
By mocarg
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00:05
Terminal Original theme video
Cinematic 3D Reveal
By mocarg
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2K
00:22
Cinematic 3D Reveal Original theme video
Emerald Knight
By mocarg
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00:08
Emerald Knight Original theme video
Warfield
By mocarg
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60fps
00:10
Warfield Original theme video
Energy Ball
By mocarg
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00:30
Energy Ball Original theme video
Knightmare
By mocarg
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2K
00:12
Knightmare Original theme video
Etherial Reveal
By mocarg
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2K
00:09
Etherial Reveal Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
By mocarg
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2K
00:11
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Jigsaw Puzzle
By mocarg
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00:08
Jigsaw Puzzle Original theme video
Nebulae Cover
By mocarg
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00:20
Nebulae Cover Original theme video
Misty Ocean
By mocarg
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00:10
Misty Ocean Original theme video
Flow
By mocarg
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2K
Flow Original theme video
Blizzard Background
By mocarg
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2K
00:20
Blizzard Background Original theme video
Star Travel
By mocarg
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Star Travel Krypton theme video
Hazy Colors Intro
By mocarg
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Hazy Colors Intro Original theme video
3D Metallic
By mocarg
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2K
00:09
3D Metallic Original theme video
RGB Headphones 2 Horizontal
By mocarg
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RGB Headphones 2 Horizontal Original theme video
Business Metallic Reveal - Landscape
By mocarg
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Business Metallic Reveal - Landscape Original theme video
Fire Particle Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Fire Particle Lyrics - Horizontal Fire theme video
Warp Speed
By mocarg
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4K
00:09
Warp Speed Original theme video
Social Call Outs
By mocarg
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60fps
00:04
Social Call Outs Original theme video
Neon Circular React
By mocarg
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Neon Circular React Original theme video
Cloudscapes Background
By mocarg
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2K · 60fps
01:00
Cloudscapes Background Original theme video
Rain - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape
By mocarg
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2K
Rain - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape Original theme video
Jar Mockup Promo
By mocarg
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2K
00:16
Jar Mockup Promo Original theme video
Beat Hero
By mocarg
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Beat Hero Original theme video
Man of Tomorrow
By mocarg
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00:10
Man of Tomorrow Original theme video
Neon Stomp
By mocarg
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60fps
00:09
Neon Stomp Original theme video
Interstellar Dance
By mocarg
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2K
Interstellar Dance Original theme video
Thread Ripper
By mocarg
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2K
Thread Ripper Electricity theme video
Nature Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Nature Lyrics - Horizontal Autumn theme video
Circular React
By mocarg
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Circular React Original theme video
Ultra Aura
By mocarg
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00:08
Ultra Aura Original theme video
Cassette
By mocarg
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Cassette Original theme video
Lust Explosion
By mocarg
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00:07
Lust Explosion Original theme video
Echo
By mocarg
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2K
Echo Original theme video
Neon Sign 2
By mocarg
Edit
00:05
Neon Sign 2 Original theme video
Legends
By mocarg
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00:05
Legends Original theme video
Stormy Horizon Background
By mocarg
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2K · 60fps
01:00
Stormy Horizon Background Original theme video
Neon Sale Promo
By mocarg
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00:15
Neon Sale Promo Original theme video
Pirate Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Pirate Lyrics - Horizontal Original theme video
Snow - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape
By mocarg
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2K
Snow - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape Original theme video
Overglow
By mocarg
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00:06
Overglow Original theme video
Fortnite Stream Screen
By mocarg
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00:10
Fortnite Stream Screen Original theme video
Crimson Grunge Lyrics
By mocarg
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2K
Crimson Grunge Lyrics Original theme video
Aurora Timelapse
By mocarg
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Aurora Timelapse Original theme video
3D HUD Viz
By mocarg
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3D HUD Viz Original theme video
From Nothing
By mocarg
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00:10
From Nothing Original theme video
Abstract Shape Tunnel Viz
By mocarg
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2K
Abstract Shape Tunnel Viz Warm Square theme video
Classic Shape Visualizer
By mocarg
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2K
Classic Shape Visualizer Original theme video
Gradient Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Gradient Lyrics - Horizontal New Original theme video
Parallax Visualizer
By mocarg
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Parallax Visualizer Original theme video
3D Blueprint
By mocarg
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00:10
3D Blueprint Original theme video
Lightning Beats
By mocarg
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Lightning Beats Original theme video
Space Travel
By mocarg
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Space Travel Original theme video
Grid Bumper
By mocarg
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00:06
Grid Bumper Original theme video
Grunge TV
By mocarg
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Grunge TV Original theme video
Universe Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
Edit
2K · 60fps
Universe Lyrics - Horizontal Original theme video
Overwatch 2 Stinger Transition
By mocarg
Edit
00:04
Overwatch 2 Stinger Transition Original theme video
Clean Vinyl
By mocarg
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Clean Vinyl Original theme video
Arena Holo
By mocarg
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Arena Holo Original theme video
Hip Hop Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
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2K
Hip Hop Lyrics - Horizontal New theme video
Old Screen
By mocarg
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Old Screen Original theme video
Mobile B&W Stomp
By mocarg
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00:07
Mobile B&W Stomp Original theme video
Light Trails
By mocarg
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00:08
Light Trails Original theme video
Aberration Stomp
By mocarg
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00:09
Aberration Stomp Original theme video
Fractal Sphere
By mocarg
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Fractal Sphere Original theme video
Star Crawl Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
Edit
2K
Star Crawl Lyrics - Horizontal Original theme video
Thunder Beat
By mocarg
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Thunder Beat Krypton theme video
Thunderstrike Symphony
By mocarg
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2K
Thunderstrike Symphony Original theme video
Speedforce
By mocarg
Edit
00:10
Speedforce Original theme video
World Locations
By mocarg
Edit
00:10
World Locations Original theme video
LoFi Anime Girl
By mocarg
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LoFi Anime Girl Original theme video
Outrun
By mocarg
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Outrun Original theme video
Discovery
By mocarg
Edit
2K
Discovery Original theme video
Neon Rush
By mocarg
Edit
00:10
Neon Rush Original theme video
Glitch Viz
By mocarg
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Glitch Viz Original theme video
Skull Banger
By mocarg
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Skull Banger Lantern theme video
Polygon Viz
By mocarg
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2K
Polygon Viz Original theme video
Clean Viz
By mocarg
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Clean Viz Sky Blue theme video
Blizzard Reveal
By mocarg
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00:20
Blizzard Reveal Original theme video
Celestial Chill
By mocarg
Edit
2K
Celestial Chill Original theme video
Power Drive
By mocarg
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Power Drive Original theme video
Urban Lyrics - Horizontal
By mocarg
Edit
2K
Urban Lyrics - Horizontal New Original theme video
Circular Lightning
By mocarg
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Circular Lightning Original theme video
Club Party
By mocarg
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Club Party Original theme video
Love Piano Twist
By mocarg
Edit
00:06
Love Piano Twist Original theme video
Daft
By mocarg
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Daft Original theme video
3D Ambiental Sphere
By mocarg
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3D Ambiental Sphere Original theme video
Duty Calls
By mocarg
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60fps
00:10
Duty Calls Original theme video
Prismatic Mirage
By mocarg
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2K
Prismatic Mirage Hue Shift theme video
Crazy Sound Wave
By mocarg
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Crazy Sound Wave Original theme video
Earth Shot Creator
By mocarg
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00:10
Earth Shot Creator Original theme video
Sound Sketch
By mocarg
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Sound Sketch Original theme video
Cozy Christmas
By mocarg
Edit
00:24
Cozy Christmas Original theme video
Spooky Event Invite
By mocarg
Edit
00:11
Spooky Event Invite Original theme video

Beyond mocarg

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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us