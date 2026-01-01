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CHAMPION AUTHOR
mocarg
Seasoned Motion Graphics and VFX expert with over 15 years of experience, known for contributions to films like 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' and 'X-Men Apocalypse'. Specializing in dark, energetic, cinematic styles inspired by visually stunning movies and anime. Committed to turning visions into breathtaking visual narratives.
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16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
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mocarg's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
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Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
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Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
Animated background
Stream elements
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