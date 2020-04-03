Showcase your music with a clean, minimalist visualizer. This design features a circular audio spectrum around your logo or cover art, artist and track titles, plus an optional timecode over a smooth gradient background. The motion is audio‑reactive and beat‑sensitive, so it adapts beautifully to any genre. Simply upload your track, add your artwork, and customize colors to match your visual identity. Perfect for releases, promos, and channel uploads where clarity and polish matter.