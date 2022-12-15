Fortnite Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
10Kexports
Launch your livestream with a polished gaming stream screen. This design features bold central messaging, an animated background, and a customizable social bar. Tweak colors, fonts, and icon styling to match your brand, and optionally include your logo as a subtle background watermark. Perfect for starting soon, BRB, or offline moments, it keeps viewers engaged while you get set up. Simple, minimal, and built for streamers, it’s a versatile overlay that pairs well with any channel branding across major platforms.
Pack (4)
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of mocarg