Fortnite Stinger Transition

Level up your broadcasts with an energetic stinger transition built for gaming and esports. A sleek diagonal panel sweeps across the screen, creating a seamless full-screen wipe to hide your scene cut, while a clean center logo reveal reinforces your brand. The flat, geometric design with a subtle reflection sweep keeps visuals crisp and professional. Customize the logo and colors to match your channel identity and deploy a transparent overlay that drops perfectly into your streaming workflow for polished scene switches.