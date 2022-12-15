Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fortnite Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Fortnite Stinger Transition

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Flat design
Gaming
Sliding panel
8.5Kexports
rating
Level up your broadcasts with an energetic stinger transition built for gaming and esports. A sleek diagonal panel sweeps across the screen, creating a seamless full-screen wipe to hide your scene cut, while a clean center logo reveal reinforces your brand. The flat, geometric design with a subtle reflection sweep keeps visuals crisp and professional. Customize the logo and colors to match your channel identity and deploy a transparent overlay that drops perfectly into your streaming workflow for polished scene switches.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us