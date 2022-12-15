Fortnite Webcam Overlay

Elevate your livestream with a clean, gaming‑ready webcam overlay. This transparent, looping design centers your facecam while showcasing a standout username bar and optional info panels. Built in a bold flat style with glossy highlight sweeps, it stays eye‑catching without distracting your audience. Tweak colors, sizes, borders, and layout to match your brand and scene. Ideal for streaming platforms and gameplay content, it drops seamlessly into your broadcast and runs smoothly for the entire session.