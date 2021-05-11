Bring your track to life with a cinematic sci‑fi corridor visualizer. This 3D motion graphics template features audio‑reactive spectrums lining a reflective, futuristic hallway with smooth camera drift and subtle depth of field. Ideal for chill beats, ambient, and electronic music, it pairs moody lighting with clean glows for an immersive vibe. Tweak spectrum and glow colors, adjust beat sensitivity, and drop in your audio to render instantly. A polished, atmospheric look that elevates singles, mixes, and channel uploads with high‑end, tech‑forward style.