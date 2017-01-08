3D Blueprint

Showcase your brand with a precise blueprint-style logo reveal. This minimal, geometric intro draws technical outlines over a CAD-like grid, then settles on a clean central logo with an optional tagline. Smooth camera drift, subtle depth of field, and line write-on animation create a polished, professional look ideal for engineering, architecture, and tech brands. Customize the background and line colors, choose framing options, and you’re ready to export an intro or outro that feels accurate, modern, and on-brand.