Loop Neon Sign

Light up your story with a clean, vertical motion title that looks like a real neon sign mounted on brick. This retro-inspired design features a moody dark backdrop, glowing tubes, and subtle flicker for authentic atmosphere. Perfect for quick intros, outros, and eye-catching story posts. Easily customize the headline, font, size, and glow color to match your brand or campaign. The loop-ready animation keeps attention while staying minimal and classy. Ideal for creators seeking a bold, urban aesthetic with classic 80s neon vibes.