Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Loop Neon Sign - Original - Poster image

Loop Neon Sign

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Neon sign
Story video
Retro
Brick
4.6Kexports
rating
Light up your story with a clean, vertical motion title that looks like a real neon sign mounted on brick. This retro-inspired design features a moody dark backdrop, glowing tubes, and subtle flicker for authentic atmosphere. Perfect for quick intros, outros, and eye-catching story posts. Easily customize the headline, font, size, and glow color to match your brand or campaign. The loop-ready animation keeps attention while staying minimal and classy. Ideal for creators seeking a bold, urban aesthetic with classic 80s neon vibes.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us