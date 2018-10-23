Fractal Sphere

Transform your track into a captivating visual with an audio reactive energy sphere at the center. This 3D motion graphics visualizer uses glowing particles that pulse to your beat, framed by a customizable background. Tweak blur, darkness, desaturation, warp and mirroring to set the mood. Adjust the theme color, add your song and artist text, and let the neon glow do the talking. Ideal for music releases, teasers and channel branding, it keeps focus on your sound with a clean, centered composition and high-impact, futuristic aesthetic.