Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fractal Sphere - Original - Poster image

Fractal Sphere

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Energy field
Energy orb
Music
6.5Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a captivating visual with an audio reactive energy sphere at the center. This 3D motion graphics visualizer uses glowing particles that pulse to your beat, framed by a customizable background. Tweak blur, darkness, desaturation, warp and mirroring to set the mood. Adjust the theme color, add your song and artist text, and let the neon glow do the talking. Ideal for music releases, teasers and channel branding, it keeps focus on your sound with a clean, centered composition and high-impact, futuristic aesthetic.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us