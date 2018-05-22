Classic Visualizer

Turn your track into a polished music video with a clean, glowing audio spectrum and subtle particles. This minimalist visualizer reacts to your song in real time, displaying artist and title with an optional timecode. Customize background image or gradient, colors, band thickness, and spectrum style to match your brand. Smooth, digital motion and a neon glow make it ideal for music releases, teasers, and livestream backdrops. Create an engaging, professional visual with just a few edits and export a performance-ready video in minutes.