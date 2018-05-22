Bring your music to life with a neon audio visualizer set against a gritty brick wall. This minimal, atmospheric design features a linear spectrum that reacts to your track, optional smoke for vibe, and a clean timecode readout. Customize glow color, frequencies, fonts, and ambience to suit anything from chill jazz to high‑energy beats. Perfect for releases, promos, and channel uploads. Simple to set up, powerful in impact—make your song look as good as it sounds.