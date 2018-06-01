Old Screen

Give your music a nostalgic edge with a retro CRT audio visualizer. A glowing waveform line dances across a vintage grid, complete with optional timecode and clean artist/title text. The design is fully audio‑reactive, adapting to your track in real time. Customize colors, fonts, frequency ranges, band density and thickness to dial in your look. Ideal for singles, mixes and channel uploads, this minimal, analog‑inspired visual puts your sound front and center with timeless style.