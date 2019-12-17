Star Travel

Turn any song into a captivating space voyage. This audio‑reactive music visualizer surrounds your title with a cinematic starfield and glowing lines while a live timecode tracks playback. The minimal, centered layout keeps focus on artist and track info and the motion stays smooth and beat‑aware. Easily adjust colors and star intensity, add subtle defocus for depth, and use your own fonts. Variable length adapts to the full song. Perfect for releases, lyric‑free uploads, channel branding, or looping backgrounds across genres.