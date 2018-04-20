Turn any title into a glowing neon sign mounted on a dark brick wall. This retro motion title delivers a bold 80s vibe with authentic tube glow and subtle flicker. Perfect for intros, outros, transitions, and branded stingers across channels, streams, and vlogs. Easily edit the headline, choose your font, adjust size, and set the neon color for your brand. A touch of grunge and atmospheric lighting enhances the moody look while keeping focus on your message. Quick to customize and impactful on screen, it adds instant style to any content.