Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Sign - Original - Poster image

Neon Sign

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Intro
Retro
Neon sign
Outro
17.9Kexports
rating
Turn any title into a glowing neon sign mounted on a dark brick wall. This retro motion title delivers a bold 80s vibe with authentic tube glow and subtle flicker. Perfect for intros, outros, transitions, and branded stingers across channels, streams, and vlogs. Easily edit the headline, choose your font, adjust size, and set the neon color for your brand. A touch of grunge and atmospheric lighting enhances the moody look while keeping focus on your message. Quick to customize and impactful on screen, it adds instant style to any content.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us