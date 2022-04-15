Anime Lyrics - Horizontal

Turn your song into a captivating lyric video in minutes. This template features clean, elegant typography with smooth reveals, ambient particle overlays, and flexible backgrounds—use a photo, video, or gradient. Fine‑tune everything from easing and scale to outlines, shadows, color and opacity, or pick a ready‑made theme for fast results. Designed for clarity and sing‑along readability, it adapts to your track and works across multiple aspect ratios for seamless sharing anywhere. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and visualizers that foreground your words and mood.