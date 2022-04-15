Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Anime Lyrics - Vertical - New Original - Poster image

Anime Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Background media
Minimal
18.7Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a captivating lyric video in minutes. This template features clean, elegant typography with smooth reveals, ambient particle overlays, and flexible backgrounds—use a photo, video, or gradient. Fine‑tune everything from easing and scale to outlines, shadows, color and opacity, or pick a ready‑made theme for fast results. Designed for clarity and sing‑along readability, it adapts to your track and works across multiple aspect ratios for seamless sharing anywhere. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and visualizers that foreground your words and mood.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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mocarg
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Themes (6)
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us