Lightning Beats

Turn your track into mesmerizing visuals with a sleek neon audio visualizer. This minimal, dark design features an audio‑reactive line spectrum, artist and song titles, and an optional timecode. Customize colors, intensities, and background to match your sound or branding. Whether you produce techno, EDM, hip‑hop, or ambient, the waveform reacts to lows, mids, and highs for a clean, modern look that fits any genre. Upload your song, tweak a few settings, and let your music be seen.