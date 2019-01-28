Create a powerful logo animation that smolders with atmosphere. This cinematic design layers ember particles over a dark, gradient backdrop and sculpts your mark with a cracked stone texture for a gritty, high-impact look. Perfect for gaming channels, stream intros, or brand bumpers. Easily drop in your logo, add a short tagline, and fine-tune lighting, crack intensity, and colors to match your identity. Smooth fades and atmospheric motion keep the focus on your brand while amplifying the epic vibe.