Ancients
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.2Kexports
Create a powerful logo animation that smolders with atmosphere. This cinematic design layers ember particles over a dark, gradient backdrop and sculpts your mark with a cracked stone texture for a gritty, high-impact look. Perfect for gaming channels, stream intros, or brand bumpers. Easily drop in your logo, add a short tagline, and fine-tune lighting, crack intensity, and colors to match your identity. Smooth fades and atmospheric motion keep the focus on your brand while amplifying the epic vibe.
Pack (2)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of mocarg