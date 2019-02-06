Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ancients 2 - Original - Poster image

Ancients 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Atmospheric
Twitch
Embers
2.2Kexports
rating
Give your channel a polished, cinematic pause with a stream intermission screen built for gaming. A moody gradient backdrop and drifting ember particles set the atmosphere while your logo, titles, links and social icons stay front and center. Ideal for pre-stream, break, or wrap-up moments, it’s a clean, elegant way to keep viewers engaged. Tailor the text, colors and branding to match your identity, and use it across platforms for a consistent look. Perfect for Twitch or YouTube creators who want an atmospheric, minimal, and professional overlay.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Ancients Original theme video
Ancients 2
By mocarg
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Ancients 2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us