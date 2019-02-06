Ancients 2

Give your channel a polished, cinematic pause with a stream intermission screen built for gaming. A moody gradient backdrop and drifting ember particles set the atmosphere while your logo, titles, links and social icons stay front and center. Ideal for pre-stream, break, or wrap-up moments, it’s a clean, elegant way to keep viewers engaged. Tailor the text, colors and branding to match your identity, and use it across platforms for a consistent look. Perfect for Twitch or YouTube creators who want an atmospheric, minimal, and professional overlay.