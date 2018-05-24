Circular Lightning

Turn your music into a striking visual experience with a neon circular audio spectrum wrapped in electric arcs. This genre‑agnostic visualizer reacts to your track with energetic pulses, glowing accents, and smooth motion. Customize artist and track details, colors, fonts, and the background image with blur and desaturation controls to match your branding. Perfect for producers, labels, and creators looking to showcase singles, mixes, or live sets with a futuristic, minimal aesthetic. Create captivating uploads and share‑ready visuals that look great on social platforms and streaming video.