Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Portal - Original - Poster image

Space Portal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
Outro
Portal
5.7Kexports
rating
Summon your brand with a powerful space portal reveal. This futuristic, cinematic logo animation blends glowing energy, particles and a dramatic starfield to create an epic opener or closer. Customize the logo, tagline and color controls to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion, a clean two‑column layout, and a dark palette with neon glow keep the focus on your mark. Perfect for tech, gaming, or any brand seeking a bold, minimal sci‑fi vibe. Make an unforgettable first impression—or a memorable sign‑off—with a universal, space‑themed logo intro.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us