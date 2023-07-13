Magic Portal

Bring your brand to life with a high‑tech portal logo reveal. Streams of digital particles cascade into a glowing energy field as light rays assemble your mark in a polished 3D finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this template blends cinematic mood with futuristic vibes. Tweak background, beam, particle and accent colors to match your identity, and switch between material looks for glassy or metallic sheen. With a centered, dramatic hold for your logo, it’s a powerful and versatile reveal for channels, products, and events.