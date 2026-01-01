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CHAMPION AUTHOR

AlexG1985

Simple, functional and bright design solutions . I am a dynamic and multidisciplinary graphic designer with a passion for creating innovative design solutions no matter the task at hand. The most effective way to communicate for your business. Less is better! Thanks for taking the time to look at my profile.
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9:16
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alexg1985's templates
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Music visualization
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PORTFOLIO
Focus Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Focus Logo Original theme video
Levitation Phone Promo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Levitation Phone Promo Original theme video
Studio Photo
By AlexG1985
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00:07
Studio Photo Original theme video
Razor Trace
By AlexG1985
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00:07
Razor Trace Original theme video
Comic Strip Logo
By AlexG1985
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00:13
Comic Strip Logo Original theme video
Toy Theme Park
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:28
Toy Theme Park Original theme video
Crypto Bulldozer
By AlexG1985
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00:15
Crypto Bulldozer Original theme video
Snake logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:15
Snake logo Original theme video
Cyberpunk style Logo
By AlexG1985
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00:13
Cyberpunk style Logo Original theme video
Space Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Space Logo Original theme video
Clean Motion Unveil
By AlexG1985
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00:06
Clean Motion Unveil Original theme video
Red Carpet Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Red Carpet Reveal Original theme video
Stroke Logo
By AlexG1985
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00:12
Stroke Logo Original theme video
Neoclassical Mockup
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Neoclassical Mockup Original theme video
Speed Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Speed Logo Original theme video
Ciber City Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:13
Ciber City Logo Original theme video
Color Glitch
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Color Glitch Original theme video
Space Sphere
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Space Sphere Original theme video
Oscar Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Oscar Logo Original theme video
Vector Rise
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:09
Vector Rise Original theme video
Smoke Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Smoke Logo Original theme video
Art Unite Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:09
Art Unite Reveal Original theme video
Magic Portal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Magic Portal Original theme video
Octagon Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Octagon Logo Original theme video
Logo in the grass
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Logo in the grass Original theme video
Metallic Elegance
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:07
Metallic Elegance Original theme video
Logo Lamp
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Logo Lamp White Theme theme video
Metal Technology logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:17
Metal Technology logo Original theme video
Corporate Intro
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:17
Corporate Intro Original theme video
Spheres Animation
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:11
Spheres Animation Original theme video
Epic Dragon Roar
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:15
Epic Dragon Roar Original theme video
Logo Protection
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:15
Logo Protection Original theme video
Digital Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:20
Digital Logo Original theme video
Sketch Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:13
Sketch Logo Original theme video
Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 2
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:06
Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 2 Original theme video
Clean Lineup
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Clean Lineup Original theme video
Crypto Money Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:16
Crypto Money Logo Gold Theme theme video
Blockchain Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:16
Blockchain Logo Original theme video
Retro Game
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Retro Game Original theme video
Easy Light Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Easy Light Logo Original theme video
Neon City Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Neon City Logo Original theme video
Hot Air Balloon Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Hot Air Balloon Logo Original theme video
Startapp To The Moon
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:11
Startapp To The Moon Original theme video
Cracks Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Cracks Logo Original theme video
Sound Journey
By AlexG1985
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Sound Journey Original theme video
Logo Construct
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Logo Construct Original theme video
White Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
White Logo Logo Colors theme video
Opener Economic
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Opener Economic Original theme video
Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Counter Strike 2 Stream Screen Original theme video
Prime Mock
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Prime Mock Original theme video
Retro Trip
By AlexG1985
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Retro Trip Original theme video
Business Blueprint Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:14
Business Blueprint Reveal Original theme video
Night glitch
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:07
Night glitch Original theme video
Neon City Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:11
Neon City Reveal Original theme video
Logo In Mountain
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Logo In Mountain Original theme video
Polished App
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Polished App Original theme video
Website Promo - Scene 2
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Website Promo - Scene 2 Original theme video
Wedding Memories
By AlexG1985
Edit
01:24
Wedding Memories Original theme video
Merry Christmas Logo 2
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Merry Christmas Logo 2 Original theme video
Wood Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Wood Logo Original theme video
Digital World Exploration 1
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Digital World Exploration 1 Original theme video
Another Dimension
By AlexG1985
Edit
Another Dimension Original theme video
Ancient Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Ancient Logo Original theme video
Royal Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:15
Royal Reveal Original theme video
Geometric & Luxury App Intro
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Geometric & Luxury App Intro Original theme video
Horror Appearing
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Horror Appearing Original theme video
Wood Scene Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:20
Wood Scene Logo Original theme video
Retro Logo Style
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Retro Logo Style Original theme video
Epic Blockchain Crypto
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:20
Epic Blockchain Crypto Original theme video
Smooth & Stylish Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:06
Smooth & Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Glass Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:09
Glass Logo Original theme video
Company Year
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:13
Company Year Original theme video
Jewelry Reveal
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Jewelry Reveal Original theme video
Red Veil
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Red Veil Original theme video
Merry Christmas Intro
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Merry Christmas Intro Original theme video
The World
By AlexG1985
Edit
2K
The World Original theme video
Clean App
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Clean App Original theme video
Mechanical Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:16
Mechanical Logo Original theme video
The Tint Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
The Tint Logo Original theme video
Logo on the road
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Logo on the road Original theme video
Abstraction Scene
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:11
Abstraction Scene Original theme video
Shadow Stair App
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Shadow Stair App Original theme video
Logo from Drawing
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:14
Logo from Drawing Original theme video
Logo Valentines
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Logo Valentines Original theme video
Sphere Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:07
Sphere Logo Original theme video
Monolith Mockup
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:12
Monolith Mockup Original theme video
Magic Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Magic Logo Original theme video
Game Appearance
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Game Appearance Original theme video
GlassGuard
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
GlassGuard Original theme video
Coffee Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:13
Coffee Logo Original theme video

Beyond AlexG1985

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Spotify Canvas Maker
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Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
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Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Like & Subscribe Animation
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Tools & Content
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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About Us
Contact Us