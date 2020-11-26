Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sketch Logo - Original - Poster image

Sketch Logo

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Hand-drawn
Blueprint
32.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a crisp, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimal ident sketches construction lines and grids before filling your mark with brush-like strokes and subtle 3D depth. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and presentations, it blends blueprint precision with elegant motion. Easily switch colors, drop in your logo, and add an optional tagline for a professional finish. The smooth, write-on and paint reveals keep the focus on your identity while the centered layout ensures legibility across platforms.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us