Sketch Logo

Showcase your brand with a crisp, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimal ident sketches construction lines and grids before filling your mark with brush-like strokes and subtle 3D depth. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and presentations, it blends blueprint precision with elegant motion. Easily switch colors, drop in your logo, and add an optional tagline for a professional finish. The smooth, write-on and paint reveals keep the focus on your identity while the centered layout ensures legibility across platforms.