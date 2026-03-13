Red Veil
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
13exports
Present your app or mobile UI in a premium 3D environment. This cinematic phone mockup places your screen at center stage, framed by flowing fabric and a reflective water surface inside a minimal architectural set. Customize device details, fabric and lighting colors to match your brand. Swap in your media with a single placeholder and fine‑tune status elements for polish. Ideal for app promos, product highlights and elegant hero shots that command attention and convey luxury.
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