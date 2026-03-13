Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Architectural 3D Phone Mockup - Original - Poster image

Red Veil

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Photorealistic
Elegant
13exports
rating
Present your app or mobile UI in a premium 3D environment. This cinematic phone mockup places your screen at center stage, framed by flowing fabric and a reflective water surface inside a minimal architectural set. Customize device details, fabric and lighting colors to match your brand. Swap in your media with a single placeholder and fine‑tune status elements for polish. Ideal for app promos, product highlights and elegant hero shots that command attention and convey luxury.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us