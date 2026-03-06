Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Polished App - Original - Poster image

Polished App

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 2 videos · 2 images · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Mockup
App Promo
3D motion graphics
9exports
rating
Present your app in a premium light. This minimal 3D smartphone mockup frames your UI with elegant lighting, soft pastel gradients, and glass accents. Two devices highlight front and back views, while smooth, floating motion and gentle camera drift keep attention on your product. Easily toggle interface details and refine colors to match your brand. Perfect for app promos, product launches, tech ads, and portfolio reels—deliver a refined, luxury aesthetic without complexity. Customize visuals, drop in your screens, and export a polished promo that’s ready for social, web, or presentation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
AlexG1985 profile image
AlexG1985
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 12
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 12 Original theme video
3D Phone Mockup 1
By themediastock
Edit
00:12
3D Phone Mockup 1 Original theme video
Golden Phone Mockup 2
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Golden Phone Mockup 2 Original theme video
Black Phone Mockup 2
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Black Phone Mockup 2 Original theme video
Laptop Mockup 5
By themediastock
Edit
2K
00:10
Laptop Mockup 5 Original theme video
Phone Mockup Promo
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:49
Phone Mockup Promo Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
By bucketinfoo
Edit
2K
00:30
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
Levitation Phone Promo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Levitation Phone Promo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us