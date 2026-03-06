Polished App

Present your app in a premium light. This minimal 3D smartphone mockup frames your UI with elegant lighting, soft pastel gradients, and glass accents. Two devices highlight front and back views, while smooth, floating motion and gentle camera drift keep attention on your product. Easily toggle interface details and refine colors to match your brand. Perfect for app promos, product launches, tech ads, and portfolio reels—deliver a refined, luxury aesthetic without complexity. Customize visuals, drop in your screens, and export a polished promo that’s ready for social, web, or presentation.