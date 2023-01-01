Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 12
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Create a premium app spot in minutes. This cinematic 3D scene showcases two sleek smartphones with glossy reflections and a clean, dark backdrop. Drop your screens into device mockups, add a bold vertical headline with subtitle, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Smooth floating motion, subtle rotations, and gradient glow accents deliver a modern, elegant app promo. Ideal for ads, trailers, and social posts where a high‑end look matters. Optimized for app promo and device mockups with minimal, polished design.
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